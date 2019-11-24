Watch Wilder vs Ortiz II, Santa Cruz vs Flores Fights Live Online FOX PPV

Premier Boxing Champions and FOX will host a championship filled night of boxing with Three world title fights in succession, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II, Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores, and Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja. The fights will be televised on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View and live streamed online through the Fox Sports App.

Undefeated Heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) defends his WBC belt a rematch against tough Cuban contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) on November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder had a scare in the first fight with Ortiz when he was nearly knocked out on his feet but was able to survive the seventh round to eventually comeback in the tenth and stop the hard hitting Cuban.

Ortiz only has one professional defeat and that was against Wilder, tonight the 40-year-old will try to get payback and aims to finish Wilder in the rematch.

Offensive pressure fighter Leo Santa Cruz is looking to claim his fourth weight division title tonight as he takes on Miguel Flores for the WBA super featherweight championship bout in the co-main event.

Santa Cruz won titles at bantamweight, super bantamweight, and featherweight, he now wants to put himself among the boxing greats who have won belts in four different weight classes.

Flores is not going to make it easy, he has his own story to write and wants to upset the apple card by denying Santa Cruz the title.

Brandon Figueroa is the newly crowned WBA super bantamweight champion and the good looking undefeated Texan wants to become a huge star in the boxing world. Tonight he will make his first title defense against former world champion Julio Ceja and the bout could be an all action battle.

Undefeated featherweight Leduan Barthelemy (15-0-1, 7 KOs) will rematch Eduardo Ramirez (22-2-3, 9 KOs) in the opening bought of the broadcast.



PBC on FOX PPV Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz (WBC Title)

Super Featherweight Championship: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores (WBA Title)

Super Bantamweight Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja (WBA Title)

Featherweight – Leduan Barthelemy vs Eduardo Ramirez

PBC on FOX PPV takes place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Paid viewers can watch the Wilder-Ortiz 2 fight live stream on the FoxSports App (www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/).

