Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei vs. Andriy Rudenko Live Stream on November 30

Undefeated Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei Returns to the Ring for Career Defining Fight on Nov. 30

NEW YORK (November 25, 2019) – Roc Nation Sports’ China’s heavyweight star Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (20-0, 16 KOs) will return to the ring in a spectacular career defining fight on Nov. 30at the Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco, where he will take on Ukraine’s Andriy Rudenko (32-4, 20 KOs).

The bout, which is presented by Matchroom Boxing in association with Roc Nation Sports and broadcast live on Sky Sports in the U.K. and DAZN in the U.S., will serve as Zhilei’s long awaited return to the ring since September 2018.

This fight will be the most critical fight of Zhang’s career, as a win over Rudenko will lead Zhilei into the world heavyweight championship mix, setting him up to take on top heavyweight competitors. Zhilei, initially poised to fight Russia’s Sergey Kuzmin, will now fight Rudenko as Kuzmin unexpectedly withdrew from the Nov. 30 bout due to injury.

In his last match, Zheili knocked out Don Haynesworth to reclaim the WBO Oriental title in September 2019. Rudenki lost a tough close decision in his last match at the hands of undefeated world title contender Agit Kabayel.

Prior to this match up, Zhilei was supposed to fight Russia’s Alexander Ustinov in Monaco but had to withdraw due to visa issues. WBO junior heavyweight Michael Hunter went on to replace Zhilei in the bout vs. Ustinov. Zhilei is ready to show the world what he can add to an already exciting heavyweight division. A win on Nov. 30 will put Zhilei in the world title mix for one of boxing’s most watched divisions.

“This is my time – I’m thrilled to be fighting in Monaco on the Matchroom Boxing card on Nov. 30,” said Zhilei. “It’s always been my dream of mine to chase greatness and make the world aware that the Chinese heavyweight is coming to do damage. I have been preparing and training hard for whoever they put in front of me. The Heavyweight division is wide open now and I’m here to make my presence known.”

“This is Zhilei’s time and opportunity to shine and convince everyone that he’s ready and worthy to get a world heavyweight title shot,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “The Heavyweight division is rocking right now. It’s the perfect timing for him, with this fight being sandwiched in between the Wilder-Ortiz and Joshua-Ruiz heavyweight title fights. Zhang’s team and I all know what he’s capable of and have always believed in him, but now it’s time for him to step up and show the world what he can do. I thank our partner Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, along with DAZN, Sky TV, and also Casino de Monte Carlo for giving us this opportunity. If Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei performs on Nov. 30 like I think he can, 2020 will be an historic year for him and the Heavyweight division.”

A two-time Olympian, Zhilei won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and lost a close split decision match against gold medal winner and future heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the 2012 London Olympics.

