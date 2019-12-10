Andre Keys vs. Dannie Williams at Battle at the Boat 125 live from Emerald Queen Casino

Keys puts winning streak on the line against Williams at Battle at the Boat 125

TACOMA, Wash. – Andre Keys will look to win his 12th consecutive fight when he returns to the ring in January, but to accomplish that he will have to defeat his toughest opponent to date in former world title contender Dannie Williams.

Keys and Williams will main event Battle at the Boat 125 as Brian Halquist Productions will kick off its 2020 Battle at the Boat boxing series with a special Friday night edition on Friday, Jan. 17 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. Event will start at 8 pm with doors opening at 7 pm.

Keys, a native of Tacoma, brings a 12-1 record into the 10-round welterweight bout, while Williams, who fights out of Saint Louis, is 23-3.

“This is an excellent main event to kick off the New Year with,” said promoter Brian Halquist. “Andre has been climbing the rankings and is coming off his biggest win to date. He really looked razor sharp the last time out and a victory over Williams would be a huge step towards getting him closer to a world ranking.”

Tickets are on sale now and available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The six-bout card will also feature a 6-round semi-main event between Antonio Neal and Niko McFarland in the light welterweight division. Additional undercards bouts include a heavyweight contest between undefeated Nick Mills and Michael Johnson and a fight between Jose Cervantes and Cody Brown.

Keys, a former national amateur champion and multiple-time Tacoma Golden Gloves champion, is coming off an impressive 10-round victory on Nov. 9 when he handed Manuel Monteiro just his second loss.

The win improved Keys’ all-time record at the Emerald Queen Casino to 6-1. He has not lost a fight in nearly four years.

Standing in his way of his 12th straight triumph will his toughest test to date in Williams, who is coming off a win over Ronald Rivas.

Williams opened his career 12-0 with one of his earliest victories coming at the Emerald Queen Casino. He suffered his first loss to Eloy Perez by unanimous decision in a bout for the vacant World Boxing Council United States featherweight title in September of 2009 at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Williams responded to that loss by winning his next nine fights. Highlighting that winning streak was a win over Manual Leyva by KO in a contest for the interim World Boxing Council Continental Americas lightweight championship.

His two other career setbacks occurred in title fights. He lost to Henry Lundy in a fight on ESPN for the NABF lightweight title in 2012 and to John Molina Jr. in a bout for the World Boxing Organization NABO lightweight title in the main event of ESPN’s Night Fights in 2013.

Additional bouts at Battle at the Boat 125 include a 170-pound fight between Juan Jackson and Joe Aguilar and a 136-pound contest between Louis De Alba and Marco Garcia.

Battle at the Boat 125 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit the Battle at the Boat Facebook page and www.halquistproductions.com

Battle at the Boat 125 Card, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

10 Round Main Event – Welterweight

Andre Keys (12-1) vs. Dannie Williams (23-3)

6 Round Semi-Main Event – Welterweight

145-pounds: Antonio Neal (5-12) vs. Niko McFarland (4-5-2)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

170-pounds: Juan Jackson (2-2) vs. Joe Aguilar (0-0)

136-pounds: Louis De Alba (0-3) vs. Marco Garcia (0-0-1)

144-pounds: Jose Cervantes (1-0) vs. Cody Brown (1-0)

Heavyweights: Nick Mills (2-0) vs. Michael Johnson (0-0)

Like this: Like Loading...