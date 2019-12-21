Daniel Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Live Stream on DAZN

Two former world middleweight champions Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will square off in the ring on Friday night at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona live streamed on DAZN.

Jacobs (35-3, 29 KOs) who last Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May of 2019. The Brooklyn native lost his IBF middleweight title against the Mexican boxing star, and felt weak going into the bout because his body could no longer perform at the 160-pound division.

Even though Jacobs gave a great effort he fell short on the judges score cards and eventually decided it was best to move up a weight class and announced his next fight would be at 168-pounds.

After signing with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, Jacobs said he didn’t want any easy fights, and tonight he will take on a former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Chavez Jr. (51-3-1, 33 KOs) is not stranger to big fights. His father is the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez who dominated boxing in the lower weights from the 80s and 90s.

Like Jacobs, Chavez also lost to Canelo Alvarez and tonight the 33-year-old son of a legend is looking for redemption.

Chavez Jr. reunited with hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach and he wants to show that he still has what it takes to compete at the top.

Jacobs-Chavez Jr. was originally scheduled for the super middleweight division of 168 lbs, but Chavez came in heavy so he was fined 1 million dollars and the fight was bumped up to a catchweight bout of 173 lbs.

December 20 Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Cristofer Rosales (WBC title)

Welterweight – Maurice Hooker vs. Uriel Perez

Middleweight – Liam Smith vs. Roberto Garcia

Super Middleweight – Gabriel Rosado vs. Humberto Gutierrez Ochoa

Watch the fights live on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9/6 PM ET/PT on DAZN live streaming app.

