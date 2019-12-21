Efe Ajagba vs Iago Kiladze Fight Live Stream on FOX

The Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II card in Ontario, California will co-feature a heavyweight bout pitting Nigerian prospect Efe Ajagba agaisnt Georgian fighter Iago Kiladze. The event will take place at the Toyota Arena and will be televised live on PBC on FOX and live streamed on foxsports.com.

Efe Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) is a 25-year-old heavyweight prospect from Nigeria who at 6 foot 6 is capable of knocking out any opponent who tries to trade blow for blow with him.

In his last fight he fought on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman undercard against a durable Ali Eren Demirezen and went the distance for the first time in his boxing career.

Ajagba felt going the full ten rounds was a learning experience since the majority of his fights ended under 5 rounds or less.

Tonight he will take on another experienced foe in Iago Kiladze of Georgia.

Iago Kiladze (26-4-1, 18 KOs) is a former cruiserweight contender and in his biggest fights he has been stopped.

Ajagba will not overlook the fact that Kiladze has been stopped by Joe Joyce, Micheal Hunter, and Adam Kownacki in 2018.

The former Nigerian baker will treat this as if he is a world caliber opponent and not a guy coming off three consecutive knockout losses.

This will be the lead in bout just before the championship main event between Jermell Charlo and Tony Harrison.

Charlo lost his WBC super welterweight title against Harrison on December 22, 2018 almost exactly one year ago today. The bout was controversial because Charlo received his first professional defeat in a bout many viewers felt he won. Harrison will need to prove his championship win wasn’t a gift decision given to him by the judges and will need to box a perfect fight to avoid the power an aggression from Charlo.

Saturday, December 21, 2019 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT at the Toyota Arena, Ontario, California on PBC on FOX.

