Evander Holyfield’s son is a huge Manny Pacquiao fan and watches his fights daily

Boxing legend and heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield’s son Evan chose to follow his father’s footsteps and become a boxer.

Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield made his professional boxing debut on November 2, 2019 in Las Vegas on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev WBO light heavyweight championship undercard.

Holyfield currently fights in the junior middleweight division and resides in Houston, Texas. He has the support of his father whenever he steps into the ring.

He recently did an interview with TMZ Sports and when the reporter asked the 22-year-old boxer who his favorite fighter to watch and emulate growing up was, he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Manny Pacquiao,” said Evan Holyfield when asked which fighter he loves watching. “I love Manny Pacquiao, besides my dad (Evander Holyfield), of course I’m going to take some stuff from him. Manny Pacquiao, I’ve studied and watched Manny Pacquiao before I go to sleep, I watch that man when I wake up, when I get bored. Manny Pacquiao is my guy, I’ve watched all his movies, I stole so much stuff from Manny Pacquiao, it’s ridiculous.”

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because his legendary father Evander also said Manny Pacquiao is his favorite fighter to watch.

Holyfield also gave his take on the return of Floyd Mayweather and a rematch with Pacquiao.

“Floyd (Mayweather) is catching someone (Pacquiao) active,” said Holyfield regarding a possible Mayweather vs. Pacquiao rematch in 2020. “He’s (Pacquiao) been fighting, still in shape. If they were to fight again I honestly don’t think it will favor Floyd as much.”

“Manny looked great (against Keith Thurman), he looked young again. He’s been looking young his past three fights.”

The up and coming boxer who has met countless celebrities said he doesn’t fanboy much, but if he ever met the eight division world champion he wouldn’t know how to react.

“No, I haven’t had a chance to meet Manny yet,” said Evan Holyfield, whose father has met with the Filipino world champion on multiple occasions. “I’m sure if I were to ever meet Manny, I don’t know what I would do. I don’t fan out when it comes to celebrities because my dad was around a lot of them, but someone like him (Pacquiao) ain’t no telling know what would happen.”

