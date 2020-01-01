It would be a travesty if Mayweather didn’t get ‘Fighter of the Decade’ over Pacquiao and Canelo

The Boxing Writers Association of America will be handing out their year end awards and also the coveted “Fighter of the Decade” award that is given to the one boxer who signifies the entire era.

Knowing the politics and circumstances involved, Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao, was given the award last decade.

He wasn’t worthy of the award and if you disagree with that it shows you don’t know much about boxing.

Pacquiao was simply voted because he was popular and the flavor of the month. Also, Pacquiao was pushed as that guy who would take the 0 from Floyd and many people hated Floyd Mayweather so they voted for the guy who they felt was the polar opposite.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather was the clear winner but the powers that be refused to give the award to him.

The BWAA Joe Louis Fighter of the Decade nominees for 2010-2019 are Floyd Mayweather Jr., Saul Canelo Alvarez, Wladimir Klitschko, Andre Ward and Manny Pacquiao.

It would be a travesty if Mayweather didn’t win it this time around. If they give it to Canelo Alvarez or to Manny Pacquiao for a second time it would be a slap in the face to all the real boxing fans and to Mayweather.

There are people who hate Mayweather. Some writers even suggest that to win “Fighter of the Decade” you must be a humanitarian and hold many jobs outside the ring.

If that were the case many of your favorite sports stars would never win awards. In fact if outside the ring activities and image were significant to the award, how did Pacquiao win when he has admit to doing drugs, cheating on his wife and even bashing gays publicly.

I get sick of reading comments saying Floyd is a woman beater or he doesn’t deserve anything because he is a ducker. If he is a ducker and he fought nobody than who are Pacquiao and Canelo? I’m pretty sure most of Floyd’s haters are Pacquiao or Canelo fans.

If you think Floyd doesn’t deserve the award yet you believe Pacquiao or Canelo do, explain to me why not when Mayweather schooled and humiliated both in the ring this decade?

Also for you Canelo fans how can you call him “Fighter of the Decade” when he got busted for taking Clenbutoral a banned PED? He used the tainted meat excuse yet his body looked lean and muscular.

Mayweather single handedly brought Drug testing to boxing.

He demanded Manny Pacquiao take USADA testing during their first negotiations many years ago, but Pacquiao came up with so many excuses such as afraid of needles, or taking blood would weaken him.

Scared of needles yet you have tattoos? Taking blood would weaken him, yet Mayweather would be undergoing the same random blood and urine testing?

Say what you want about Floyd, hate on his flashy lifestyle, and money but be fair and rational and recognize the greatness.

Floyd Mayweather deserves FOTD because he remained undefeated, fought the best out there, broke all box office Pay-Per-View numbers, introduced random drug testing to the sport, and beat Canelo and Pacquiao who are both nominated for the same award.

Like this: Like Loading...