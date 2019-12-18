Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa II Live Stream Online Dec. 18

The Reckoning: Jeff Horn vs. Michael Zerafa 2 fight will be shown live on Main Event/Foxtel Pay-Per-View in Australia on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Jeff “The Hornet” Horn suffered the second loss of his career against Melbourne’s Michael Zerafa on August 31, 2019 in Bendigo.

The former WBO world champion, best known for his 2017 win over Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao, has a shot at redemption when he returns to Brisbane at the Convention & Exhibition Centre for a rematch with Zerafa..

Horn normally fights at welterweight but took on a tall order when he faced Michael Zerafa the first time. His confidence was boosted at middleweight when he stopped former world champion and Australian boxing star Anthony Mundine in his division debut.

Zerafa was quick to warn Horn about jumping to middleweight but the Brisbane native ignored the warning about being too small for the division and learned the hard way when he got stopped in the ninth round by Zerafa.

The loss was a huge upset because Horn was widely considered the favorite heading into the fight, but during the weigh ins you could see the clear size difference with Horn being [physically smaller than the nearly 6 foot tall Zerafa.

Tonight the story could go either way. Horn getting his revenge and winning the rematch or Zerafa once against defeating the former school teacher and sending him back down in weight.

The competitive nature of both combatants should make for an exciting tussle and a true action packed bout for fans to enjoy.



Fight Card

Jeff Horn vs. Michael Zerafa

Liam Wilson vs. Mauro Alex Hasan Perouene

Renold Quinlan vs.Tej Pratap Singh

Cherneka Johnson vs. Nurshahidah Roslie

Andrew Hunt vs. Czar Amonsot

Conor Quinn vs. Ricky Hunt

Ben Horn vs. Billy Holland

Horn vs. Zerafa 2 – Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm AEDT, Live Stream available for order on (mainevent.com.au) for $59.95 .

Like this: Like Loading...