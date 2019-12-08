Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan, Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Matt Korobov Live Stream on Showtime

Premier Boxing Champions on SHOWTIME hosts an action packed night of boxing on December 7 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY with Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan middleweight championship as the main event, Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Matt Korobov, and Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa.

Jermall Charlo (29-0, 21 KOs) is the hard hitting WBC middleweight champion with a chip on his shoulder. The Texas fighter packs a powerful punch and feels he deserves the big names in the division and a chance to unify but is tired of the top guys avoiding him.

This frustration from not landing big fights with Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin builds up and he takes it out on his opponents in the ring.

He will take on a very tough challenger in Irish contender Dennis Hogan who is best known for his valiant effort against undefeated Mexican WBO junior middleweight champion Jamie Munguia last April. When Hogan fought Munguia he fought him in Mexico and had many people who watched it live believe he did enough to win a close fight, but the judges favored the Mexican champion and gave him a Majority Decision.

Dennis Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs) who is moving up to middleweight to challenge Charlo will be the smaller man, he will have to overcome the power of Charlo and his sharp punching but he feels this second chance at a world championship will make him fight to the best of his ability to become a champion for the first time in his career.

British star Chris Eubank Jr. will make his U.S. debut against Russian southpaw Matt Korobov in the co-main event.

Eubank Jr. is trying his hardest to pave his own path in boxing, but he will always be in the shadow of his famous world champion father Chris Eubank Sr.

Eubank Jr. failed capture the super middleweight title when he lost a decision to WBA champion George Groves in his only title bid.

Now he will go down to middleweight to see if he can land a title shot with the winner of Charlo vs. Hogan.

The opening bout of broadcast will pit former world champions Marlon Tapales and Ryosuke Iwasa agains each other for the interim IBF super bantamweight title.

PBC on Showtime Fight Card

Jermall Charlo vs Dennis Hogan

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Matt Korobov

Marlon Tapales vs Ryosuke Iwasa

Immanuwel Aleem vs Ronald Ellis

Duke Micah vs Joseph Ambo

Louisa Hawton vs Lorraine VIllalobos

Isaac Cruz Gonzalez vs Miguel Angel Aispuro

Arnold Gonzalez vs Gregory Young Jr.

Cobia Breedy vs Titus Williams

Steven Torres vs Daniel Franco

Duke Micah vs Janiel Rivera

Amon Rashidi vs Antonio Sanchez

Burley Brooks vs Nathan Davis Sharp

Saturday, December 07, 2019 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Live On Showtime and Live Streamed on the Showtime APP.

