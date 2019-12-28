Live Stream: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa Fight Undercard

The Showtime Championship Boxing Countdown Live Stream on YouTube will feature several undercard bouts leading up to the main broadcast featuring Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack.

The Show will also go over the main event with boxing analysts and breakdowns.

Undefeated 23-year-old Baltimore native, Malik ‘Iceman’ Hawkins (17-0, 10 KOs) will take on fellow unbeaten prospect Darwin Price (16-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder in the light welterweight division.

Hawkins has drawn inspiration from Tank Davis who also comes from Baltimore and fights in the main event. He wants to become a world champion and follow the footsteps of Tank, tonight he will be in for a tough fight against a 30-year-old Price who is also ready to make a statement.

Price come from Texas and has trained alongside some great fighters like the Charlo Brothers, Errol Spence Jr. and most recently Manny Pacquiao. He is coming off a TKO victory of Breidis Prescott. This could be a huge moment of his career, if he dethrones a hot undefeated rising star it will make the boxing world take notice.

Also on the live stream show, undefeated Angelo ‘El Chinito’ Leo (18-0, 8 KOs) takes on former world title challenger Cesar Juarez (25-7, 19 KOs) in an IBF Super Bantamweight Title Eliminator with the winner possibly fighting for the world title next.

Juarez who comes from Mexico, will be the toughest opponent to date for Leo. Juarez fought and lost to Nonito Donaire in 2015 for the WBO super bantamweight title and went the distance in a hard fought 12 rounds. He was also knocked out by Isaac Dogboe.

Leo will need to be on his A game against a experienced and gritty fighter like Juarez.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, and broadcast by Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime Sports.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN: Davis vs. Gamboa Undercard

Super Middleweight – Jose Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson

Super Bantamweight – Angelo Leo vs. Cesar Juarez

Light Welterweight – Malik Hawkins vs. Darwin Price

The live stream begins at 6:45PM ET/3:45PM PT on Saturday, December 28, 2019 on Showtime Sports YouTube (Video below).



Video upload by Showtime Sports

Like this: Like Loading...