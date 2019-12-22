Video: Errol Spence Jr. first public interview since crash, wants Pacquiao and Garcia

Undefeated unified welterweight boxing champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. hasn’t been in the public eye or on social media since his car crash in October.

Spence defeated Shawn Porter in September to unify the IBF and WBC titles and was supposed to face Danny Garcia in January but the accident happened and Garcia is now scheduled to face Ivan Redkach instead.

Speculation was going around why the champion was being kept away from the limelight and could it be he was more damaged than reported.

The reports from the car accident said he suffered no broken bones and only some facial lacerations and broken teeth.

In Spence’s first public appearance he did a live on air interview with Brian Kenny during the December 21, 2019 PBC on FOX: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II WBC junior middleweight championship fight in Ontario, California.

Spence had facial scars and his speech was a bit off possibly due to the damage done to his teeth in the crash.

He was alert and answering Kenny’s questions about his health. Spence said he felt great and just recently starting training in the gym.

Spence said it was a blessing from God that he wasn’t seriously hurt in the crash and is ready to continue his boxing career in 2020.

Spence told Kenny that he doesn’t want any tune-ups only the top fighters. Spence insists he is still the top guy in the division and wants to unify the rest of the titles.

He is eying a ring return in May of 2020, and WBA champion Manny Pacquiao is on his radar as well as Danny Garcia should he defeat Ivan Redkach in January.

He assured Kenny that he is good to go after medical scans and said he has been cleared to fight and train with no restrictions.

