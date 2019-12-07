Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz II Fight Live Stream Online

The Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight championship rematch will take place in an outdoor stadium on Dec. 7 in the city of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia and it will be live streamed online on DAZN.

Andy Ruiz Jr. made history on June 1, 2019 when he became the first fighter of Mexican descent to become the heavyweight champion of the world after a huge upset TKO victory of British champion Anthony Joshua.

The previous opponent was supposed to be undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller but he tested positive for banned substances so he was pulled from the card.

Rather than cancel the huge USA debut of Joshua at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York, the promoter of Matchroom boxing, Eddie Hearn, opted to find a late replacement.

In steps a chubby Mexican-American challenger, Andy Ruiz Jr., of Imperial, California. Most people laughed at the pairing thinking the muscular and athletic looking Joshua should have no trouble for the short, Flabby Ruiz.

The third round was the turning point when Joshua knocked Ruiz down viciously only for the Mexican-American slugger to get back up and stun Joshua dropping him twice in the same round.

After Joshua got knocked down he was never the same and looked out of it the entire fight. Ruiz capitalized on it and finished him in the seventh to win the WBO, WBA, and IBF world titles.

Tonight is going to be interesting with two stories.

Will Anthony Joshua be able to get redemption in a rematch and win back his world titles or will Andy Ruiz prove the haters wrong once again by beating Joshua to show the world the first fight was no fluke.

Watch Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 live on December 7, 2019 at 3:45 PM ET/PT live stream on DAZN in the USA and on Sky Sports in the UK.

