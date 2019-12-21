Watch Daniel Dubois vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto Live Stream on ESPN

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions present Daniel Dubois vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto and great night of boxing action from the Copper Box Arena in London, England on December 21.

The event will be live streamed in the United States on ESPN+ streaming service and in the UK on BT Sport.

Popular undefeated boxer/reality star Tommy Fury and super flyweight Sunny Edwards will also be on Saturday’s card.

British heavyweight puncher Daniel Dubois (13-0, 12 KOs)is only 22 years of age, yet he is fighting tough opponent after tough opponent with no gimme fights.

Having knocked out all but one of his 13 opponents the undefeated boxing prospect is being compared to a young Mike Tyson.

Kyotaro Fujimoto (21-1, 13 KOs) is a 33-year-old former K1 heavyweight kickboxing champion from Japan and he wants to be the first to defeat Dubois.

Fujimoto had a competitive career in the K1 Japanese Kickboxing organization and his boxing career he only has one defeat by TKO to Solomon Haumono.

The fight community believes Dubois should dispose of the Japanese challenger by knockout, but if Fujimoto can pull off the upset he wold make gamblers who put big money on him rich.

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of colorful heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury and he is looking to become a top champion just like his older brother.

Fury, 20, was seen on the British reality TV show Love Island and is quickly developing a female fanbase of his own due to his dashing good looks.

If he fights as good as he looks he could become another Oscar De La Hoya and have a female fan following to order and watch his fights.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto

Middleweight – Liam Williams vs. Alantez Fox

Super Flyweight – Sunny Edwards vs. Marcel Braithwaite

Catchweight (180 lbs) – Tommy Fury vs. Przemyslaw Binienda

The fights will take place on December 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT Live Stream on ESPN+ in the USA and televised on BT Sport in the UK.

