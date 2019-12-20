Watch Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight Live Stream Undercard

Matchroom boxing heads to the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona to host a special Friday night fight event headlined by former middleweight champions Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The boxing event will have a stacked card from top to bottom, with the preliminary undercard bouts shown live online for FREE on DAZN’s official YouTube page.

The Main Event card will only be shown to paying subscribers to the DAZN streaming app service.

Undefeated 25-year-old British boxing prospect Josh Kelly is trying to bounce back from having a tough out against Ray Robinson which ended in a Draw.

Kelly didn’t look like the world beater he was touted as when he fought Robinson, and wants to show the world he can deliver when he takes on Nicaraguan boxer Winston Campos.

Promising, undefeated welterweight Reshat Mati will also be on the underard stream. Mati comes from Staten Island, New York and last fought on the KSI vs. Logan Paul II card against Cody Peterson at the Staples Center in Downtown, LA.

The 21-year-old Mati knocked out Peterson in the second round of a scheduled six round fight.

Southpaw welterweight prospect Daniyar Yeleussinov also known as Kazakh Thunder will try to continue adding wins to his unblemished record when he takes 26-year-old Alan Sanchez of Fairfield, California.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Cristofer Rosales (WBC title)

Welterweight – Maurice Hooker vs. Uriel Perez

Middleweight – Liam Smith vs. Roberto Garcia

Super Middleweight – Gabriel Rosado vs. Humberto Gutierrez Ochoa

Welterweight – Daniyar Yeleussinov vs. Alan Sanchez

Junior Middleweight – Josh Kelly vs. Winston Campos

Welterweight – Reshat Mati vs. Rakim Johnson

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Francisco Muro

Jacobs vs. Chavez Jr. Undercard Livestream (Friday, December 20, 2019, 4:00 PM PT start time)



Video by DAZN USA

Like this: Like Loading...