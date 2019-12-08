Watch David Lemieux vs. Maksym Bursak Fight Stream

Former world champion David Lemieux is ready to impress his hometown fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Saturday night when he faces off against Max Bursak in a 10-round super middleweight main event, that will be shown live on PPV on Videotron and Punching Grace.

Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs) feels his performances at 160 lbs were hindered by his struggle to get down to the middleweight limit. Sapping a lot of the energy from his body and hurting his kidneys in the process was not healthy and he couldn’t perform to the best of his ability.

Tonight he will make his super middleweight debut and even weighed in 166 lbs two pounds under the 168 pound limit. After he got off the scale he felt fresh and energetic compared to the times when he looked like a skeleton about to collapse on stage.

This will be a new chapter in the Canadian boxing stars career. He wants to chase another world title and with the rest and recuperation to his body and moving up a division he feels he will have the strength and stamina to perform once again at the championship level.

Also on the card will be undefeated heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov taking on former heavyweight world champion Samuel Peter in the co-feature.

Popular female boxer and Montreal native Kim Clavel looks to continue her undefeated record when she takes on 21-year-old Esmeralda Gaona Sagahon of Mexico for the vacant NABF women’s light flyweight world title.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – David Lemieux vs. Maksym Bursak

Heavyweight – Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Samuel Peter

Heavyweight – Simon Kean vs. Siarhei Liakhovich

Light Flyweight – Kim Clavel vs. Esmeralda Gaona Sagahon (vacant NABF Female Light Flyweight Title)

Super Welterweight – Sadriddin Akhmedov vs. Jose Antonio Villalobos

Watch on December 7, 2019 at 8:00 PM live stream on PunchingGrace.com

