Watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa Live Stream on Showtime

Undefeated WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will move up to the lightweight division to fight former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa for the WBA “regular” lightweight belt in Atlanta, live on Showtime Championship Boxing and streamed on the Showtime App.

Plus, WBA “regular” light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal defends his title against former two-division world champion Badou Jack as the co-main event.

Tank Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) is one of the hardest hitters in the 130 pound division and he is promoted by the great Floyd Mayweather. What makes the 25-year-old Davis so exciting is his ability to punch with power and mix it up with slick upper body defense combined with powerful combo attacks that send his opponents down to the canvas at any given moment.

The Baltimore native is undefeated and has knocked out all but one of his 22 opponents at 130, he is moving up a division because he feels his body is growing out of super featherweight.

Davis steps up against the very explosive 38-year-old former featherweight world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the main event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) won the gold medal for Cuba at the 2004 Olympic games in Athens, Greece, he went on to become a unified world champion in the featherweight division and only has two losses.

The first loss of Gamboa’s career came when he went up to 135 pounds to challenge undefeated WBO champion Terence Crawford, the fight was pure drama and action, with Gamboa much shorter being able to stun and hurt Crawford early. It was a back and forth battle with both guys giving their all, eventually, Crawford closed the show by knocking out Gamboa in round 9.

Gamboa’s second loss came in 2017 when he fought Mexican Robinson Castellanos and didn’t continue after round 7.

Tank Davis wants to put on an electrifying performance in his lightweight debut and Gamboa wants to show the boxing world that he still has what it takes by beating the undefeated young champion.

The co-feature between Canadian boxing star Jean Pascal and Swedish former two-division champion Badou Jack will be an exciting scrap. Pascal is a wild and unorthodox fighter, while Badou will methodically press forward and will not quit no matter how tough the fight gets.

Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on Showtime and Live streamed on the Showtime App available for download on Apple and Android.

