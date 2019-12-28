Watch Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack Live on Showtime Boxing

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia will host a Premier Boxing Champions dual championship event on Saturday night featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis taking on former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA lightweight title, and WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal putting his title on the line against former two-division champion Badou Jack.

The opening bout will be former super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson. Tonight’s event will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME Championship boxing and presented by PBC.

Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KOs) is a 37-year-old, two-time world light heavyweight champion from Canada, who currently holds the regular version of the WBA 175 pound title.

Pascal won the interim WBA belt against back in August when he beat American Marcus Browne by Technical Decision when the fight was stopped on cuts.

After the Browne fight, the WBA bumped Pascal up from interim champion to regular champion with the super champion being Dmitry Bivol.

Instead of rematching Browne, Pascal offered to take on former two-division world champion Badou Jack instead.

Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KOs) a 36-year-old former two division world champion from Stockholm, Sweden, who now trains out of Las Vegas, Nevada and is promoted by Floyd Mayweather.

Jack fought the best guys from super-middleweight to light heavyweight. In his most recent bout he lost to Marcus Browne, who Pascal defeated to get the WBA title.

In the Browne fight, Jack had a very bad cut but refused to quit, and continued to fight with the blood leaking all over him. He gave his all in the fight but would lose by Unanimous Decision to Browne.

Tonight, Jack wants to show the world he still has the goods to be a world champion and wants to put on a sensational performance against Pascal to answer critics.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast takes place on December 28, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Like this: Like Loading...