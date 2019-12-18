Watch Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa 2 Live Stream on Main Event

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn returns home to Brisbane for a chance to avenge his upset loss to Michael Zerafa. The middleweight boxing event will take place at the Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane, Australia on December 18 and live streamed online through Main Event/Foxtel.

Jeff Horn (19-2-1, 13 KOs) made a name for himself when he beat Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao in 2017 to become a WBO welterweight champion.

The upset of Manny Pacquiao wasn’t widely accepted by the boxing world but Horn insisted he won the fight fair and square.

Despite his calls for a rematch with Pacquiao, he went on to defend his WBO title against undefeated American Terence Crawford in 2018, and lost by TKO.

Since his loss to Horn he knocked out Aussie boxing star Anthony Mundine and then went on to fight Zerafa.

In the first fight Horn came in overconfident and believed he would stop Zerafa only to lose by TKO in a huge upset.

Tonight Horn is looking for redemption and believes he will be victorious because he wasn’t taking his opponent serious the first time around.

Michael Zerafa (27-3, 16 KOs) warned Horn that he would be too big and strong for him and proved it when they first fought. Horn had trouble overcoming the size of the Melbourne fighter and was eventually stopped.

This time the 27-year-old Zerafa said the outcome won’t be any different and he will beat Horn in his hometown and send him back down in weight.

The Reckoning Fight Card

Middleweight – Jeff Horn vs. Michael Zerafa

Super Featherweight – Liam Wilson vs. Mauro Alex Hasan Perouene

Super Middleweight – Renold Quinlan vs.Tej Pratap Singh

Welterweight – Andrew Hunt vs. Czar Amonsot

Women’s Bantamweight – Cherneka Johnson vs. Nurshahidah Roslie

Welterweight – Ben Horn vs. Billy Holland

Light Welterweight – Conor Quinn vs. Ricky Hunt

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm AEDT Live Stream can be ordered on MyFoxtel App (mainevent.com.au).

