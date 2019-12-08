WATCH Jerwin Ancajas vs. Miguel Gonzalez Fight Live Stream Online

IBF super flyweight title champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas of the Philippines will defend his title against Chilean challenger Miguel “Aguja” Gonzalez in Mexico on December 7 as the co-main event to Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco Horta live on ESPN+.

Ancajas (31-1-2, 21 KOs) is the reigning IBF super flyweight world champion from the Philippines and he is promoted by Top Rank and Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions.

The 27-year-old southpaw became a world champion back in 2016 when he upset Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo for the IBF title. Ancajas has successfully defended his belt multiple times and will try to put on a show against a durable opponent in Miguel Gonzalez of Chile.

His only professional loss came in 2012 and he hasn’t lost a fight since. A goal for Ancajas has always been to try and unify the titles at 115 lbs before moving up to bantamweight.

Ancajas is a proud Filipino and always brings pride to his country whenever he steps into the ring. He also gets motivation from the greatest Filipino boxer in history Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao who always tries to give him words of encouragement before every fight.

This will be the first time Ancajas has fought in Mexico and it will be in front of some of the most passionate boxing fans and live online on ESPN+.

Navarrete vs. Horta and Ancajas vs. Gonzalez fights will take place on December 7, 2019 and will live stream on ESPN+, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

