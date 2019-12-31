Watch Kazuto Ioka vs. Jeyvier Cintron, Kosei Tanaka vs. Wulan Tuolehazi Live Stream on TBS

The Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan will host a New Year’s Eve WBO Triple championship bout card featuring Kazuto Ioka vs. Jeyvier Cintron, Kosei Tanaka vs. Wulan Tuolehazi, and Miyo Yoshida vs. Li-Ping Shi.

In the main event, four-weight world champion and current WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (24-2, 14 KOs) will put up his title against mandatory challenger Jeyvier Cintron (11-0, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Ioka, 30, held titles at minimumweight, light flyweight, flyweight, and super flyweight. He recently became a four weight champion when he knocked out Filipino Aston Palicte to claim the vacant WBO super flyweight title.

Tonight Ioka will defend his title for the first time against a young 24-year-old Puerto Rican challenger.

Cintron, is a 2012 and 2016 Olympian who represented Puerto Rico. He had a loss to Koki Eto overturned form TKO to a No Contest, and then fought Eto in a rematch and bet him by points decision. Tonight he will have a chance to become a world champion in his fist ever world title fight against Kazuto Ioka.

Undefeated 24-year-old WBO flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka (14-0, 8 KOs) will make his third title defense against Chinese contender Wulan Tuolehazi (13-3-1, 6 KOs) in the co-feature.

Tanaka with only a handful of fights became a three weight division world champion and the ambitious young champion wants to unify the flyweight division before moving up another weight class.

Miyo Yoshida (13-1, 0 KOs) will put her WBO women’s junior bantamweight belt on the line when she takes on Chinese challenger Li-Ping Shi (5-2, 2 KOs) in the first of three world championship bouts on the main broadcast card.

The WBO stands for the World Boxing Organization and was founded in 1988 with many legendary fighters holding the WBO belt from Joe Calzaghe, Oscar De La Hoya, Wladimir Klitschko, Bernard Hopkins, Manny Pacquiao and most recently Terence Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko to name a few. Tonight they will sanction three world title fights in one night.

New Year’s Eve Fight Card

WBO Super Flyweight Championship – Kazuto Ioka vs. Jeyvier Cintron

WBO Flyweight Championship – Kosei Tanaka vs. Wulan Tuolehazi

WBO Female Junior Bantamweight Championship – Miyo Yoshida vs. Li Ping Shi

Super Bantamweight – Yusaku Kuga vs. Jhunriel Ramonal

Minimumweight – Ginjiro Shigeoka vs. Rey Loreto

Female Flyweight – Marina Sayama vs. Yume Hirayama

Heavyweight – Izadpanahhir Mohammadreza vs. Keigo Kawase

Featherweight – Beverly Tsukada vs. Tatsuya Tsuge

The event is promoted by Watanabe Promotions and Hatanaka Promotions and will be televised Live on TBS Television in Japan on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 6:00 PM Japan Standard Time.

