WATCH Tank Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack Live on Showtime

Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime Championship Boxing head to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for championship double-header featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa for the vacant WBA lightweight title, and Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack for the WBA light heavyweight strap. The event will be shown live on Showtime and live streamed on the Showtime App.

Former super middleweight champion Jose Uzcategui faces Lionell Thompson in the PBC on SHOWTIME opening bout.

Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) is promoted by the greatest boxer of this generation, Floyd “Money” Mayweather and the former pound for pound king and highest earning prize fighter, believes the 25-year-old Tank will become a huge PPV star starting in 2020.

Davis is a special talent who can box and punch. He is a versatile boxer with a Mike Tyson ferociousness to him.

The Baltimore product brings out the dog whenever he sees his opponent hurt and always seeks to get the knockout in his fights but is smart about it never chasing the KO.

Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) is 38 and many believe he is long in the tooth and might be ripe for the picking in this fight.

The Cuban gold Olympic Gold medalist held belts at 126 pounds before jumping up to 135 pounds to challenging Terence Crawford the WBO lightweight title. Gamboa put on a valiant effort against the much taller Crawford hurting the undefeated American before being stopped in the ninth round.

The Crawford fight was Gamboa’s first professional defeat.

Tonight Davis wants to put a hurting on the former featherweight champion and Gamboa wants to pull off the upset and show that age is nothing but a number.

PBC on Showtime Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight Championship – Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight – Jose Uzcategui vs Lionell Thompson

Super Bantamweight – Angelo Leo vs Cesar Juarez

Light Welterweight – Malik Hawkins vs Darwin Price

Lightweight – Jackson Martinez vs Yardley Cruz

Light Heavyweight – Ahmed Elbiali vs Brian Vera

Super Featherweight – Malik Warren vs Trayvion Butts

Light Welterweight – Kareem Martin vs Petros Ananyan

Super Featherweight – DeMichael Harris vs Amonie Sanders

Middleweight – Elvin Gambarov vs Phillip Lars

Women’s Featherweight – Mia Ellis vs Uneaka Best

Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT on SHOWTIME and live streamed on the SHOWTIME APP.

Like this: Like Loading...