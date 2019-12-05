Watch Telemundo Que Momento – Andy Ruiz Jr.: Corazon de Campeon (Heart of a Champion)

QUE MOMENTO PRESENTS ANDY RUIZ JR: CORAZÓN DE CAMPEÓN, THE STORY OF THE UNDERDOG FIGHTER WHO MADE HISTORY AS THE FIRST MEXICAN HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION

The Special Episode of Que Momento Airs Friday, December 6 at 11:35 p.m. ET on Telemundo and the Telemundo Deportes App Ahead of the Historic Rematch Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

Telemundo Deportes Goes All in for the Historic Rematch with Titulares y Más and Karim Mendiburu Reporting From Saudi Arabia to Provide Extensive Pre and Post-Fight Multimedia Coverage

Miami – December 3, 2019 – Telemundo Deportes presents Que Momento – Andy Ruiz Jr.: Corazón de Campeón (Heart of a Champion), the story behind the historic win of Andy Ruiz against Anthony Joshua this past June, making boxing history as the first Mexican heavyweight world champion. The show airs this Friday, December 6 at 11:35 p.m. ET on Telemundo and via the Telemundo Deportes app, just a day before the historic rematch between these two fighters who meet again on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Universo will re-air the special on Saturday, following Premier League at 12 p.m. ET and will be available on Telemundo Deportes digital platforms ahead of the rematch. In addition, Telemundo Deportes’ Youtube will present additional short-form content of stories around Andy Ruiz not included in the show.

Que Momento – Andy Ruiz Jr.: Corazón de Campeón brings viewers back to June 1, 2019 when unknown and pudgy heavy weight boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world by defeating world champion Anthony Joshua, making boxing history at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. A true underdog story, Ruiz was the third choice to fight Britain’s Joshua and came in as a replacement only a month prior to the fight. Beating 30 -1 odds, Ruiz proved to all you can’t judge a book by its cover when he stripped away Joshua’s three titles by TKO on the 7th round becoming the Unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion of the world.

The show will be hosted by five-time Emmy winner Andres Cantor and will feature exclusive interviews with Andy Ruiz Jr. and father, current trainers Manny Robles and the entire Ruiz Team, renowned trainer Freddie Roach, Mexican champions Canelo Alvarez, Abner Mares, Jessie Vargas, Oscar Valdez, and four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield among others boxing experts. Viewers will get to know the champion’s uplifting story before the much-anticipated rematch.

Que Momento is a quarterly special program that takes an in-depth journalistic look at some of the greatest and most memorable moments in sports history. The show will return with new episodes in 2020.

Telemundo Deportes’ nightly show Titulares y Más and co-host Karim Mendiburu travel to Riyadh to present complete pre- and post-fight coverage and expert analysis of the much-anticipated sequel match. On Friday, Dec. 6, Karim Mendiburu will host a digital special of TYM+ covering the weigh-in, starting at 10 p.m. ET. Coverage will continue Saturday with post-fight analysis following the bout on Titutales y Mas at 11:30 p.m. ET. Throughout the week, Mendiburu will also create special reports for social media including live updates and all the color around the event and the fans.

