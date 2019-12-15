Watch Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas Live Stream on ESPN

Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas WBO Welterweight Championship fight headlines a Tripleheader with Richard Commey vs. Teofimo Lopez, and Mick Conlan vs. Vladimir Nikitin as chief support for a special post-2019 Heisman Trophy ceremony event LIVE from Madison Square Garden on ESPN and ESPN+ on December 14.

Tonight is the most prestigious College football award ceremony where the most valuable collegiate player is awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy award, but it’s also a night of championship boxing action featuring the best American welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs) is arguably the best fighter in the USA and he has proven it to the world in all his fights.

One of the rare switch hitters in boxing, Crawford can punch from either southpaw or orthodox stances and he does it with fluidity.

In his first fight at 147 pounds he fought for the WBO world title agaisnt Australian Jeff Horn who won the title off Manny Pacquiao. Crawford stopped Horn to claim the title, something Pacquiao couldn’t do.

Crawford made the British warrior Amir “King” Khan quit in his last fight and tonight he is ready to take the 0 of another undefeated fighter.

Kavaliauskas (21-0-1, 17 KOs) comes from Lithuania, and he goes by the nickname Mean Machine because of his relentless fighting style in the ring.

This is the opportunity of the lifetime for the undefeated contender, he will be fighting for the first time for a world championship and against the pound for pound king on the biggest stage of his career.

Should Mean Machine pull off the upset he would shock the boxing world and bring pride to his home country.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. Egidijus Kavaliauskas (WBO welterweight title)

Lightweight Championship – Richard Commey vs. Teofimo Lopez (IBF lightweight title)

Featherweight – Mick Conlan vs. Vladimir Nikitin

Super Middleweight – Edgar Berlanga Jr vs. Cesar Nunez

Junior Welterweight – Josue Vargas vs. Noel Murphy

Junior Welterweight – Julian Rodriguez vs. Manuel Mendez

Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m PT on ESPN, ESPN+

