Watch Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo 2 Fight Live PBC on FOX

Former world champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo has a chance at redemption when he takes on Tony “Superbad” Harrison in a rematch for the WBC junior middleweight championship he once held.

They will square off at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, Live on FOX, Saturday, December 21.

Jermell Charlo felt he would still be undefeated and keep his WBC belt before the judges scorecards were read, sending the Texas boxer in shock and disappointment.

Charlo lost the first fight with Harrison by unanimous decision and many ringside observers felt Charlo actually won the fight.

Harrison on the other hand said he boxed circles round Charlo and won the fight fair and square using his boxing ability to keep the hard hitting Charlo at bay.

The motivation for Charlo is at an all time high because he wants to get revenge for what he felt was robbery and he wants to shut up Harrison to prove he was never a real champion to begin with.

Harrison doesn’t feel has anything to prove and will continue to use the same strategy in the rematch because as he claims if it ain’t broke why fix it?

Hard hitting heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba will fight Iago Kiladze in the co-main event of the evening, the bout will be 10 rounds and could end in a knockout given the power the heavyweight fighters possess.

The opening bout will feature undefeated U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas in an 8-round lightweight bout against Mexican challenger Rene Tellez Giron.

PBC on FOX Fight Card

Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo

Efe Ajagba vs Iago Kiladze

Karlos Balderas vs Rene Tellez Giron

Anthony Flagg vs Jamarcus Warren

Petr Khamukov vs Maceo Crowder

Jose Balderas vs Nestor Ramos

Yovani Rodarte vs Eduardo Reyes

Jerry Perez vs Tyrone Luckey

Justin Cardona vs Archie Weah

Andre Dirrell vs Juan Ubaldo Cabrera

Eimantas Stanionis vs Julio Cesar Sanchez

Adrian Taylor vs German Perez

Watch Harrison vs Charlo 2 on December 21, 2019 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on PBC on FOX.

