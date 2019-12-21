Watch UFC Fight Night Busan: Frankie Edgar vs. Korean Zombie Live Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will host UFC Fight Night Busan: Frankie Edgard vs. The Korean Zombie at the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea on Saturday, December 21, live stream online on ESPN+.

Chan Sung Jung also known as The Korean Zombie was originally scheduled to fight popular rising star Brian Ortega, but Ortega was forced to pull out of the fight citing a knee injury.

In to replace Ortega on short notice is former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Edgar was originally to face The Korean Zombie back in November of 2018 at UFC Fight Night 139 but pulled out because of an injury to his bicep. Mexican Tae Kwon Do stylist Yair Rodríguez replaced Edgar and pulled off a stunning reverse elbow KO of The Korean Zombie in the final seconds of the fifth and final round.

Edgar vs. Zombie will be a good match up with a wrestler with good boxing and movement going against a come forward slugger who doesn’t know how to take a backwards step.

The winner could fight for the title against newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC Fight Night 165 Main Card

Featherweight – Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Light Heavyweight – Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Featherweight – Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

Light Heavyweight – Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

Middleweight – Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Bantamweight – Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

Prelim Undercard

Heavyweight – Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser

Featherweight – Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian

Lightweight – Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

Flyweight – Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell

Bantamweight – Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Womens’s Strawweight – Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos

Bantamweight – Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit

UFC Fight Night 165 Busan on December 21, 2019 at 5:00 AM/2:00 AM ET/PT Live Stream on ESPN+

