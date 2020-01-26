Bob Arum praises Manny Pacquiao’s longevity in boxing

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank promotions was in Los Angeles, California on Saturday for the second press conference for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II.

Arum who currently promotes undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury, is no stranger to promoting some of the sports biggest stars from Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao just to name a few.

The hall of fame promoter told boxing reporter Constantino Garcia of the Little Giant Boxing YouTube channel that he is amazed by his former fighter Manny Pacquiao’s longevity in the sport.

Pacquiao has been an active boxer for 25 years and is the only fighter in the history of boxing to hold a world title in four different decades.

The legendary southpaw is also an active Senator in the Philippines and recently became the oldest boxer to win a welterweight championship at the age of 40, when he beat Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in July of 2019.

“Manny Pacquiao is amazing,” Arum exclaimed.

Arum who promoted Pacquiao for many of his biggest Pay-Per-View bouts also believes Pacquiao should go down as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport.

“He’s been amazing in this sport, and you can’t say enough about Pacquiao. I mean the fact that he’s gone so many years is I think extraordinary. You know a scrawny little guy and he’s grown up to be a welterweight, he will go down in history as one of the great fighters.”

Arum’s next big boxing event takes place on February 22 in Las Vegas, a showdown between his fighter Tyson Fury against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch of their controversial first bout that ended in a Draw.

