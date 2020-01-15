Errol Spence Jr. could face Manny Pacquiao in March, April or May

The fighting pride of the Philippines, Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao, hasn’t fought since defeating Keith “One Time” Thurman last July for the WBA welterweight championship.

Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach preferred opponents Danny Garcia or Mikey Garcia (no relation) next, but the two former world champions have already scheduled bouts.

Danny Garcia the two-division world champion will take on former lightweight contender Ivan Redkach at the end of the month on January 25, 2020, and Mikey Garcia the four-division world champion has a fight scheduled for February 29, 2020 against former Pacquiao foe Jessie Vargas.

Pacquiao told The Manila Bulletin in November that he is looking to return to the boxing ring to defend his WBA world title around March or April because the Senate in the Philippines will be in recess from March 14 to May 3rd.

This will give the 8-division world champion ample time to do a short two-city U.S. press tour to announce the fight and then a good 8 week training camp.

The 41-year-old fighting Senator is in need of a dance partner and with Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia both tied up with fights, the Pac-Man could face Errol Spence Jr. next in March, April or May.

Spence who was involved in a single vehicle car crash in October that ejected him from his Ferrari in October, gave his first televised interview back in December at the PBC on FOX: Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II WBC junior middleweight championship bout.

He told Brian Kenny that he doesn’t want a tune up fight and is eying a May 2020 return. He wants to fight the best and called out Manny Pacquiao.

Spence’s ring return depends on whether or not the doctors and athletic commission feel he is ready to step back in the ring after his car crash.

The 29-year-old Texas based fighter said he was medically cleared to start training and and has been active on his Instagram Live account posting videos of himself training in the gym having a good time.

He has also went back and forth with WBO champion Terence Crawford on Twitter and looks to be as confident as ever. Fight fans have been clamoring for a showdown between the two undefeated American welterweight champions for the past two-years.

If the unified WBC/IBF welterweight champion is good to go he could be next in line to face Manny Pacquiao in another unification bout that will likely be on Pay-Per-View.

The fight could easily be made since both Spence and Pacquiao are with the PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) and advised by Al Haymon.

