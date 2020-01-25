Live Stream: Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach Boxing Undercard

SHOWTIME Championship Boxing will live stream three preliminary undercard bouts from the Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach event at the Barclays Center in NY on YouTube and Facebook free for fans before the main card broadcast on SHOWTIME.

The three free bouts will be part of a countdown show leading up to the event. Undefeated prospects and contenders will be showcased on the stream.

Unbeaten prospect Patrick Harris (18-0, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C. will fight Clay Burns (8-6-2, 4 KOs) in a light welterweight bout. Harris, 25, comes from a boxing family, his Uncles are Lamont and Anthony Peterson and his father Patrice “Boogie” Harris is a top trainer out of D.C.

Maryland’s own Keeshawn Williams (6-0-1, 2 KOs) will take on Japanese journeyman Gaku Takahashi (16-10-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout. Williams, 22, is eager to climb the ranks and get more fights under his belt and wants to put on a show tonight.

The opening fight is 19-year-old undefeated middleweight southpaw Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson taking on Antonio Louis Hernandez.

Simpson is a hard-hitting prospect from Maryland. He trains out of the same gym as undefeated knockout artist and star super-featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and by the same trainer Calvin Ford.

The Countdown Show is hosted by Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas. The two hosts will preview the Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach fight also discussing the undercard and the welterweight landscape.

Alongside Campbell and Thomas, the play-by-play action ringside for the undercard bouts will be Ray Flores and Steve Farhood.

Undercard Bouts

Middleweight – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Antonio Hernandez

Light Welterweight – Patrick Harris vs. Clay Burns

Welterweight – Keeshawn Williams vs. Gaku Takahashi

The Showtime Championship Boxing Countdown show live stream undercard airs on January 25, 2020 at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel (VIDEO below) and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page, the main event telecast will air immediately after the free live stream at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME.

