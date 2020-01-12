Live Stream: Jaime Munguia vs. Spike O’Sullivan Fight Undercard

Fight fans can watch the live stream undercard of the Jaime Munguia vs. Spike O’Sullivan broadcast for free on DAZN’s YouTube page.

The fights which are promoted by Golden Boy Promotions will feature young up and coming talent in the sport of boxing.

The main event broadcast will feature the undefeated WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia going up to the middleweight division to take on durable Irish contender Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in a ten round main event.

Munguia had difficulty making the 154 pound limit in his last fight and moved up a weight class to see how his body feels.

O’Sullivan is also a former junior middleweight competitor who is willing to take fights at middle and super middleweight. The Irish fighter hasn’t won a world title yet but at 35 years of age he knows time is running out and tonight he wants to make a statement by beating the 23-year-old Mexican star.

A women’s championship co-feature will also be part of the broadcast. Current WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn will put her world titles on the line against undefeated Mexican challenger Alejandra Jimenez.

Local boxing star Hector Tanajara will be extra motivated to put on an impressive performance in his hometown of San Antonio and he will take on a top contending opponent in Juan Carlos Burgos, this fight will be a great test to see if the 23-year-old Tanajara gained enough experience to move up to the upper level in the lightweight division.

The undercard stream will feature undefeated fighters Travell Mazion, Hector Valdez, George Rincon, and Angel Fierro.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. Spike O’Sullivan

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship – Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Alejandra Jimenez (WBC/WBO titles)

Lightweight – Hector Tanajara vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Super Flyweight – Joshua Franco vs. Jose Burgos

Junior Middleweight – Travell Mazion vs. Fernando Castaneda

Light Welterweight – George Rincon vs. Diego Perez

Super Bantamweight – Hector Valdez vs. Luis Rios

Super Featherweight – James Wilkins vs. James Early

Light Welterweight – Angel Fierro vs. Alex Martin

January 11, 4:00 PM PT

Jaime Munguia vs. Spike O’Sullivan Undercard Livestream



Video by DAZN USA

