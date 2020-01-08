Manny Pacquiao calls out Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford on Twitter

The year 2020 has just begun and many boxing fans dream of having a welterweight unification between two undefeated American champions Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr and Terence “Bud” Crawford.

The two American stars have been going back and forth on social media and the fight looks like a long shot to make.

Both fans from each side claim their guys is being ducked by the other guy. The other reasoning is a promotional one, Crawford fights for Top Rank and ESPN and Spence for PBC and FOX.

Keith “One Time” Thurman was the other undefeated American champion, he held the WBA welterweight belt and dared to be great by landing a fight with 40-year-old Filipino ring legend Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao in July of 2019.

Pacquiao held the regular version of the WBA title and Thurman was the super champion, otherwise known as the real title holder.

In what was considered one of the greatest performances of an aging fighters career, Pacquiao showed Thurman who was ten years younger than him, that you can’t count out an older fighter with over 24 years of experience.

The fight went to the scorecards and Pacquiao won via split decision to become the oldest fighter to hold a welterweight championship belt in history.

Spence went on to unify the IBF and WBC titles on September 28, 2019 when he defeated Shawn Porter in a very action packed close fight.

A few weeks after his fight he was in a shocking car accident in Texas on October 10, 2019 but luckily suffered no serious injuries and has started training ready for his first fight in 2020.

Crawford defended his WBO welterweight title against undefeated Lithuanian challenger Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas on December 14, 2019 and won by TKO in round 9.

Pacquiao took to his twitter on January 7, 2020 to call out Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

On his Twitter account he tagged both fighters and Terence Crawford quickly responded with “When ever you ready sir.”

A fight with Crawford would be harder to make since Pacquiao left his long time promoter Bob Arum and Top Rank promotions who currently handles Crawford and went to Al Haymon and PBC (Premier Boxing Champions).

Spence versus Pacquiao could be possible especially since both fighters are under the PBC banner and if Spence has a clean bill of health and medically cleared to fight it could be one of the next steps to being undisputed champion at welterweight.

Both American champions are more interested in fighting Pacquiao than each other. What comes along with fighting Pacquiao is the huge paycheck and the chance to have a future hall of famer and all time great legend on your resume.

