Robert Garcia: Manny Pacquiao is a brave man, he’s not afraid to fight bigger guys

Robert Garcia is one of the most accomplished boxing trainers in the sport. He is currently training his brother Mikey Garcia to face Jessie Vargas on February 9, 2020 in Texas.

Garcia took the time to speak to media members as they watched his brother Mikey train and answers questions regarding his upcoming welterweight bout on DAZN.

The topic of who should have won the BWAA “Fighter of the Decade” award for 2010-2019 was brought up and both Robert and Mikey Garcia thought Manny ‘Pac-Man’ Pacquiao deserved it over the winner of the award Floyd Mayweather Jr. because of activity.

Garcia went up against the 8-division world boxing champion twice. He first faced Pacquiao in 2010 when he worked the corner of Antonio Margarito for the WBC junior middleweight title. Pacquiao shattered the orbital bone of Margarito and was able to go 12 hard rounds with the much bigger former welterweight champion and winning his 8th weight division title.

The second time Garcia faced Pacquiao was in 2013, it was the first fight back after Pacquiao’s brutal punch KO to Juan Manuel Marquez. Garcia was in the corner of Brandon Rios and Pacquiao put on a masterclass, out-boxing the former lightweight world champion to a wide points decision.

In an interview by boxing reporter Constantino Garcia of Little Giant Boxing, Garcia again spoke highly of Manny Pacquiao.

“What stands out the most about him [Pacquiao] is all his accomplishments. Eight-division world champion. Fighting through four decades and knocking out so many great fighters,” exclaimed Garcia.

The top trainer from Oxnard, CA went on and spoke about why Pacquiao is impressive outside the ring as well.

“He is still very humble. He’s still down to earth. I see videos and I see interviews and he helps out a lot of people. He builds homes. He gives money away. He is just a down to earth man. I think that’s what stands out most about him [Pacquiao] is the way he is, not all his titles, not all the money he’s made, just the way he is,” said Garcia.

What impresses Garcia most is seeing the former 106-pound fighter scale the weights and going toe to toe with much bigger men and hurting them.

Pacquiao is known as a fearless warrior in the ring and Garcia admires that attribute in the Filipino ring legend.

“His speed and his heart,” Garcia told Little Giant Boxing on what stands out most about Pacquiao in the ring. “Fighting against Oscar De La Hoya, fighting against Miguel Cotto, those guys are big, [Antonio] Margarito probably the biggest one, and Joshua Clottey. He is not afraid of them. He is a brave man, very fast and he puts beatings on them. His speed, his power, and his heart is definitely the biggest thing that stands out.”

