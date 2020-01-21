Ryan Garcia: I’ll KO Conor McGregor in the first or second round

Popular young lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia was at the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the media workout for his upcoming February 14th fight against Francisco Fonseca at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

The 21-year-old undefeated boxer from Victorville is already a popular social media star with a large fan following on Instagram, and he is currently promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.

After his impressive media workout, Garcia was asked about the UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone fight over the weekend and he gave his thoughts on fighting McGregor in the boxing ring.

McGregor has made it known that he is willing to fight in boxing again, most notably in a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr. or taking on the WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, the two biggest stars in the sport of boxing.

The former two-division UFC champion confidently told press before his fight with Cerrone that he will win a boxing world title before he retires from fighting.

Garcia who campaigns at (135 lbs) lightweight doesn’t think McGregor has what it takes to compete in boxing, and even threw his hat in the mix of boxers willing to fight him.

“If he fought me, I’ll KO Conor McGregor quick, first or second round,” Garcia told media at the open workout. “I’m explosive. I wouldn’t wait like Floyd (Mayweather). Floyd was waiting to break him down, I wouldn’t do that, I’ll just get him out of there real quick.”

Garcia fights at 135 lbs while McGregor just fought at 170 lbs so the weight disparity would be too much and the fight would never get sanctioned unless Garcia goes up in weight. Conor made his pro boxing debut against Mayweather at junior middleweight.

McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov previously challenged Ryan Garcia to a boxing match, but Garcia laughed when told about it and said he never heard of him before.

UFC veteran Lobov fought world champion boxer Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6 under bare knuckle boxing rules and won a decision over the retired boxing champion.

Garcia is so confident he beats Conor McGregor, he said he would retire from boxing if he lost to the Irish superstar in the ring.

Like this: Like Loading...