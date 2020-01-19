UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone Post-fight Press Conference Live Stream Video

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicked off the New Year 2020 with a bang, with Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone headline a exciting night of action in Las Vegas on January 18.

McGregor brought in the A-list celebs, from movie icons to sports figures the biggest stars came out to watch the Irish superstar return to the Octagon after a year away from the sport.

Cerrone was the perfect dancer partner because he loves to stand and bang and is an all action type of fighter.

McGregor made easy work of the durable Cerrone and showed the world he still has it in him.

The undercard featured former world boxing and UFC champion Holly Holm rematch Raquel Pennington and put on a dominant performance to silence the critics who called for the 38-year-old combat veteran to retire.

Jorge Masvidal the BMF champion was in the building ready to fight the winner next, and even boxing stars attended the UFC 246 event, undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who fights WBC champion Deontay Wilder next, and undefeated two time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields a three division world champion sat ringside and has challenged UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to a fight.

McGregor, Cerrone and the other UFC fighters on the card will address the media and discuss their fights at the Post-fight press conference.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone Post Fight Press Conference Video



