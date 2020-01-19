Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez: Barbarian at the Gate

Possibly the biggest fight the lightweight division has seen in years is Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez. A classic fight between two complete opposites. Both are champions.

Vasiliy Lomachenko the established champion of the old guard and Teofimo Lopez the brash, confident, disrespectful, talented, upstart who doesn’t know his place.

Lomachenko has proven his worth over a long distinguished amateur boxing career and by fighting and winning the Featherweight World title in his third fight. Since that time Lomachenko has added the Super Featherweight and Lightweight world titles.

In his 3rd fight Lomachenko beat Gary Russell Jr. who’s record at the time of the fight was 24-0 with 14 KO’s.

In Lomachenko’s 8th fight he stepped up in weight to fight the feared Super Featherweight Champion of the World, known as “The Axe Man”, Nicholas Walters 26-0-1 with 21 KO’s and won by 7th round TKO.

All of Lomachenko’s fights have been title fights. His pedigree and professionalism is unquestioned. Beating top quality undefeated fighters in a spectacular 15 fight career. Tested and proven Lomachenko is considered the best fighter in the world today pound for pound by many of the boxing experts.

Lomachenko has earned his throne at the very top of the boxing world. His performances in the ring have been nothing short of spectacular. Vasiliy Lomachenko is the King of Boxing.

And yet, there arises a brash, confident, young Lion, itching for a fight and ready to take the throne. His name is Teofimo Lopez.

Teofimo Lopez is the polar opposite of Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Teofimo Lopez is loud, Lomachenko talks softly.

Teofimo Lopez is brash, Lomachenko respectful.

Teofimo Lopez celebrates with youthful exuberant,

Lomachenko wins with quiet professionalism.

Teofimo Lopez is the potential of youth, Lomachenko is the established order.

Teofimo Lopez is the barbarian, Lomachenko is King.

Vegas has set the odds favoring the established order by backing Vasiliy Lomachenko. This is as it should be, though the threat is real.

Vasiliy Lomachenko is a known commodity, he has already delivered. Teofimo Lopez ability to deliver remains to be seen.

This sets up to be a great fight. Both are exceptional talents. Both believe they will win, yet there can only be one King.

Has the time come, as it comes to all things, for the changing of the guard?

Sound the trumpets and alert the King. There is a barbarian at the gate.

And to the delight of boxing fans the world over, the fight is on (the crowd roars) !

