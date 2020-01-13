VIDEO: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Full Press Conference Live Stream

In the most anticipated rematch in boxing, two undefeated titans, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will face off in person at their kick-off presser to officially announce their February 22 Pay-Per-view event.

The press conference took place in Los Angeles and the two combatants who fought to a Draw in their first meeting were eager to tell the media they can’t wait to mix it up again.

Fury claims that Wilder is scared to be around him and didn’t want to do a press tour because he was afraid that Gypsy King would get into his head.

Wilder who remained confident said Fury is still suffering from a concussion he suffered in their first fight when he knocked him down viciously in the 12th round. Fury eventually got up and finished the fight something most Wilder opponents rarely do when they get dropped.

You have the hardest hitting fighter in the heavyweight division going up against the slickest heavyweight in boxing, the styles matched up perfectly the first time around with Fury boxing and moving and Wilder hurting him anytime he landed clean.

The heavyweight championship event is historic, it will be a joint broadcast with ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV handling the event.

Bob Arum of Top Rank promotions and Frank Warren promote Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is handled by Shelley Finkel and Al Haymon of PBC (Premier Boxing Champions).

If the rematch lives up to the hype, it would definitely warrant a rubbermatch.

Wilder vs. Fury II takes place on Saturday, February, 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

