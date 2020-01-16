Video: UFC 246 Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone Live Stream Weigh-In

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will kick off the new year with the biggest fight of 2020, Conor McGregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18th.

The ceremonial weigh-ins for the mega Pay-Per-View event will take place on Friday and will be live streamed on UFC’s official YouTube page.

McGregor is the UFC’s biggest star and after taking an entire year off since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018, he is ready to return to his domain.

Having been known as the wild man of mixed martial arts for his troubling and loud lifestyle, the Irish fighter has had time to look at his life and wants to set a good example for his young son and has presented a more humble persona leading up to this bout.

Cowboy Cerrone is one of the toughest blue collar fighters the game has ever known. He fights with pure heart and grit and has no quit in him.

This will also be a great moment for Cowboy to finally shine on the biggest stage of his career.

The Card will also feature former boxing champion and Women’s bantamweight champion Holly “The Preachers Daughter” Holm rematching bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington in the co-main event.

Holm fought Pennington in her UFC debut back in February 28, 2015, at UFC 184. The fight was very close with Holm winning a split decision. Pennington felt she won the fight and this is a chance for her to get redemption.

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Welterweight (170 lbs) – Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women’s Bantamweight (135 lbs) – Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight (265 lbs) – Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women’s Strawweight (115 lbs) – Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight (155 lbs) – Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

ESPN Televised Preliminary Undercard

Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) – Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight (145 lbs) – Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Flyweight (125 lbs) – Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Lightweight (155 lbs) – Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Early Preliminary card (UFC Fight Pass)

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Light Heavyweight (205 lbs) – Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Bantamweight (135 lbs) – Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight (125 lbs) – Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Watch the UFC 246: McGregor vs Cowboy Ceremonial Weigh-in Live Stream (video below) on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm/3:00 pm ET/PT.

UFC 246: McGregor-Cerrone Weigh-in Live Stream Video



Upload by Ultimate Fighting Championship

