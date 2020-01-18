Watch Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone UFC 246 Live Stream Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will light up Las Vegas with the biggest mixed martial arts event of 2020 UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on January 18, Live streamed on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star the UFC ever had, and he is returning to the Octagon after a year away from the fight game.

In his last fight the former UFC lightweight champion went head to head with the current 155 pound title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The event took place on October 6, 2018 and it ended in the fourth round with Conor tapping to a neck crank.

Since losing to Khabib he went into a downward spiral getting into trouble with the law and into bad situations.

McGregor showed up to UFC 246 a new man, no trash talking, no loud bravado, a calm and respectful version of the Irish superstar that nobody has ever seen before appeared.

The double champion told media that he is happier than ever and that means he is more dangerous because he got the love of the fight game back and he is ready to put on a show on Saturday night.

His opponent is Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, blue collar American fighter who always brings his all to the cage and with over 50 fights to his name he lives to fight.

Cerrone is known for his high strike rate and his ability to breakdown opponents who try to stand toe to toe with him.

The Cowboy told media even though he has an excellent submission game, he refuses to try to take Conor down to the ground to submit him and wants to test his striking skills against Conor’s to see if its really as good as people say it is.

The co-main event is a rematch between former women’s bantamweight champion Holly “The Preachers Daughter” Holm and top contender Raquel Pennington.

Fight Card

Welterweight Main Event – Conor McGregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Women’s Bantamweight – Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight – Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women’s Strawweight – Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight – Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

McGregor vs Cowboy on Saturday 1/18/20 10:00 PM/ET at UFC 246 live streamed on ESPN+ PPV Annual Plan Only $84.98 (plus.espn.com/ufc).

