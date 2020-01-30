Watch Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler, Tevin Farmer vs. JoJo Diaz Live Stream on DAZN

Super Bowl LIV (54) is only a few days away but sports fans will be in for a exciting night of boxing action live from Miami, Florida on Thursday night with three world title championship fights headlined by Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler and with a special attraction bout featuring YouTube sensations Jake Paul and AnEsonGib in their pro boxing debut.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Matchroom boxing and will be live streamed on DAZN.

The main event of the evening will feature undefeated WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) putting his title on the line against Ireland’s Luke Keeler (17-2-1, 5 KOs).

Andrade is considered one of the best American champions and has been calling out all the top guys in and around his division. Keeler is a relative unknown will be making his US debut and the first time he fights for a world title in his career.

IBF super featherweight world champion Tevin Farmer (30-4-1, 6 KOs) makes his fifth title defense against 2012 U.S. Olympian and former title contender Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz (30-1, 15 KOs) in a bout between to rivals who have disdain for each other.

Farmer and Diaz have been going at it on social media and at different boxing events for over a year. These two combatants truly don’t like each other and finally get square up in the ring. Diaz believes Farmer has no power to hurt him and he will leave the ring the new IBF world champion.

To open the main broadcast, WBA and IBF world super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) will take on undefeated 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist from Uzbekistan Murodjon Akhmadaliev (7-0, 6KOs).

The special attraction Jake Paul will take on British YouTube Ali Eson Gib (AnEsonGib) in a 6-round cruiserweight bout between two of the biggest social media YouTube stars on the planet. This will be their professional boxing debut so someone’s 0 as got to go.

Fight Card

Middleweight Championship – Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade vs. Luke Keeler (WBO title)

Super Featherweight Championship – Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz (IBF title)

Super Bantamweight Championship – Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev (WBA/IBF titles)

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Ali Eson Gib

Super Middleweight – Anthony Sims Jr vs. Roamer Angulo

Super Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Vincent Baccus

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Donald Sanchez

Super Featherweight – Amanda Serrano vs. Simone Da Silva

Lightweight – Otha Jones III vs. Juan Santiago

Light Welterweight – Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Nicolas Velazquez

Super Bantamweight – Avril Mathie vs. Angelina Hoffschneider

Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, live stream online on DAZN (www.dazn.com).

