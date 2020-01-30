Watch Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib Fight Live Stream Online

YouTube stars Jake Paul and AnEsonGib will make their pro boxing debut on Thursday night as the co-main event to the Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler WBO middleweight championship pre Super Bowl LIV fight card in Miami.

The fight will be live streamed online on DAZN in the USA.

Thursday night is going to be a lot of fun for fights fans when Matchroom boxing puts on a stacked card a few days before Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs gridiron Super Bowl 54 showdown.

The main event is undefeated American WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade putting his title on the line against challenger Luke Keeler of Ireland.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest names on YouTube and the social media icon is the younger brother to Logan Paul who recently made his pro boxing debut against British YouTube star KSI in November of 2019.

KSI eventually won the rematch against Logan and younger brother Jake immediately wanted to get revenge for his older brother.

Jake Paul believes he is a better boxer than his brother and has a mean streak so he won’t let the fight go to the scorecards when he makes his pro debut against UK YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Gib who is friends with KSI was calling out Jake Paul during the press tour for KSI vs. Logan Paul II and wanted to fight him on the undercard of that event but it never came to fruition.

Now the two rivals finally meet up in the ring and will fight in the cruiserweight division in a six-round bout with 10-ounce gloves and no head gear.

Paul took training camp serious. He secluded himself in Big Bear and hired hall of fame fighter Sugar Shane Mosley to train him for his pro debut.

The three-weight division world champion Mosley, is impressed with Paul’s boxing ability and doesn’t think the wild swinging Gib will be able to compete with him technically.

Gib is trained by KSI’s trainer Viddal Riley and feels he has the upper hand since Riley already trained a fighter to beat a Paul brother and now he will make it two.

Jake Paul is looking at this fight as a shake off fight so he can land a bigger fight against KSI to get payback for his brothers close decision loss last November.

Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib takes place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT, Live Stream on DAZN (dazn.com).

