Watch Julian Williams vs Jeison Rosario Live Stream Online

Junior middleweight champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams will take on Jeison Rosario in the main event of a PBC on FOX card on Saturday, January 18th live from the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event will be televised on FOX, prelim bouts on Fox Sports and live streamed online through the Fox Sports Go app.

Julian “J-Rock” Williams (27-1-1, 16 KOs) is a proud native of Philadelphia and he shocked the boxing world on May 2019 when he beat undefeated unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd.

The win was a shocker for some because boxing fans counted him out since he lost in his first title bid to Jermall Charlo back in 2016. The loss to Charlo was tough to swallow because it was his first pro defeat and he was knocked out in five rounds.

Williams bounced back with multiple wins and fought his way back to another title shot. This time around he was ready and heading into the Hurd fight he was a slight underdog, he outboxed Hurd to win a unanimous decision and achieved every fighters goal of becoming a world champion.

Tonight Williams will put his IBF and WBA 154-pound titles on the line against tough Dominican contender Jeison Rosario (19-1-1, 13 KOs).

In the co-main event undefeated super featherweight Chris “Prime Time” Colbert will go up against former champion Jezreel Corrales in a 12-round 130-pound bout for the WBA interim title.

Also seeing action on the card is undefeated junior middleweight standout Joey Spencer taking on Erik Spring and undefeated 17-year-old welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. in a four rounder against Preston Wilson.

PBC on FOX Sports Fight Card

Junior Middleweight Championship – Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (WBA, IBF titles)

Super Featherweight – Chris Colbert vs. Jezzrel Corrales

Junior Middleweight – Joey Spencer vs. Erik Spring

Junior Middleweight – Jorge Cota vs. Thomas LaManna

Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki vs. Preston Wilson

Super Featherweight – Ricky Lopez vs. Jose Luis Gallegos

Middleweight – Kyrone Davis vs. Antonio Todd

Welterweight – Paul Kroll vs. Marcel Rivers

Heavyweight – Norman Neely vs. Larry Knight

Bantamweight – Miguel Roman vs. Antonio Lucaine

Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on FOX and live streamed online on foxsportsgo.com

