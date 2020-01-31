Watch One Championship “Fire & Fury” Pacio vs. Silva Live Stream Online

One Championship the premier MMA organization in Asia starts the New Year with a bang with ONE: Fire & Fury from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on January 31st.

The card is stacked top to bottom with bouts that will surely deliver fan friendly action-packed fights.

The best MMA fighters out of the Philippines will be showcased at ONE: Fire & Fury. Team Lakay’s Joshua Pacio the current strawweight champ will headline the event against Alex Silva of Brazil in a Strawweight World Championship main event.

Also on tonight’s card representing the Philippines and Team Lakay are Eduard Folayang and Danny Kingad.

Eduard “Landslide” Folayang is a veteran of the ONE organization. He is a former ONE Lightweight world champion and always comes to fight making him a crowd pleaser. He will look to put on a show against Pieter Buist in the co-main event.

Also along with the MMA action there will be two Muay Thai kickboxing matches as well Petchdam

Petchyindee Academy of Thailand vs Momotaro of Japan and Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym of Thailand vs Chris Shaw of Scotland.

The fights will be available to stream live online if you download the ONE Championship App.

ONE: Fire & Fury: Joshua Pacio vs. Alex Silva takes place in Manila, Philippines on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6 PM.

One Championship Fire & Fury Card

Strawweight – Joshua Pacio vs. Alex Silva

Lightweight – Eduard Folayang vs. Pieter Buist

Flyweight – Danny Kingad vs. Wei Xie

Bantamweight – Kwon Won Il vs. Shoko Sato

Flyweight – Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Ivanildo Silva Delfino

Strawweight – Lito Adiwang vs. Pongsiri Mitsatit

Atomweight – Gina Iniong vs. Asha Roka

Atomweight – Jomary Torres vs. Jenny Huang

To watch the live stream event download the app at www.onefc.com/download-app/

Like this: Like Loading...