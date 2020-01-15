WATCH UFC 246 McGregor vs Cowboy Press Conference Live Stream Video

The biggest star in the UFC is “Notorious” Conor McGregor and he will face one of the toughest fighters in mixed martial arts Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Saturday night at UFC 246, but first the two headliners will meet face to face a few days before they fight at the official fight week pre-fight press conference on Wednesday.

McGregor, Cerrone and UFC President Dana White will answer questions from the media and give their thoughts on the upcoming UFC 246 mega-event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main event between Ireland’s most famous fighter and one of the most exciting American MMA fighters in the game, will surely deliver fireworks.

McGregor is coming off a hard-fought submission loss to undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor was able to go to the 4th round until he tapped out to a choke, and controversy ensured when Khabib’s team started swinging at McGregor in the cage and Khabib jumped off the top of the cage to throw a flying kick to members of McGregor’s entourage.

With a clear head on his shoulders, McGregor is happier than ever. He had a turbulent year with lawsuits and run ins with the law but feels being a father has changed him and his motivation to show the MMA world that he still has what it takes to be a champion is what drives him to train hard.

Cowboy Cerrone is a stand-up fighter with a good submission game, he is looking to mix it up with the Irish star and is known to have all out fistic wars whenever he steps into the Octagon.

If Both men decide to keep it standing, and go toe to toe, the fans will win.

The fight will be contested at 170 lbs and the winner could possibly fight for Jorge Masvidal or against the UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

The press conference takes place on January 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM PT.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone Press Conference Live Stream



Upload by Ultimate Fighting Championship

Like this: Like Loading...