Deontay Wilder: Your king is here. We will rise again. The war has just begun

Former WBC world heavyweight champion, Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, hasn’t spoken since his first professional loss to Tyson Fury on February 22, 2020.

The Alabama native, who was widely recognized as the most fearsome puncher in boxing, took a shocking defeat when the tables turned and the boxer Tyson Fury became the knockout artist and bully, pushing Wilder back and dropping him and hurting him several times to a dominant beatdown and seventh round TKO.

Wilder made excuses after the fight saying the costume he was wearing weighed 40 lbs and weakened his legs during the ring walk.

He also allegedly fired his assistant trainer Mark Breland from his team for throwing in the towel and saving him from further damage in what was already a brutal one-sided fight.

Wilder said he would rather die in the ring or go out on his shield and get knocked cold than to quit or have his corner throw in the white flag and surrender.

In his first video message to fans since the loss, Wilder addressed his following on Instagram as an army and himself as a King and that the war had only just begun.

“Hello My people. My bomb squad army. My bomb squad nation. To all my loved ones around the world. I just wanna let you know that I am here, your king is here, and we ain’t going nowhere. For the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong. I am a King. You can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death and if anyone don’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war, don’t understand what it is to fight. We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirits, and we will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all of my people.” February 28, 2020 @bronzebomber

Wilder has decided to exercise his rematch clause to face Tyson Fury for a third time. No date has been scheduled but Wilder isn’t taking the loss lightly as evidenced from his above statement and he is passionate about getting his title back.

Like this: Like Loading...