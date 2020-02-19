It’s no surprise that Manny Pacquiao picks Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury

In my previous article I said that Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder are the last of a dying breed of fighter.

Pacquiao and Wilder both come for the knockout when they fight. They constantly want to please the fans and they deliver exciting action and drama whenever they step into the ring.

Wilder has the biggest fight of his career coming up this Saturday night, February 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, when he takes on Tyson Fury in a rematch of their first fight in 2018 which ended in a controversial Draw.

The first fight between Wilder and Fury was a dramatic bout with Fury moving evasively outpointed Wilder, but only surviving the fight because he miraculously recovered from a vicious knockdown in the 12th round that would have knocked out most men.

Wilder has the most lethal right hand the sport has ever seen in the heavyweight division. He can be down on the cards but all he needs is to touch you once with that right hand on the sweet spot and its over.

Manny Pacquiao isn’t a devastating one punch guy, but he will destroy you with accumulation and batter you from pillar to post.

The undersized Filipino southpaw is also a fan of the undefeated American WBC heavyweight champion, and is picking him to beat Tyson Fury in a rematch on Saturday as per Yahoo Sports.

In the interview, Pacquiao likened Deontay to a young “Iron” Mike Tyson, because he is knocking everyone out just like Tyson was doing in the 80s.

It’s no surprise that an all action fighter like Pacquiao picks another offensive minded fighter to win. Pacquiao really respects Wilder as a fighter and knows he is witnessing greatness.

He did however acknowledge that Tyson Fury is a good boxer, but it would be difficult because of the punching power of Wilder.

Tyson Fury felt that power and like Wilder said his opponents have to be perfect for 12 rounds all he needs is one shot and its over.

I know Fury can box and move, but Wilder was able to drop him and hurt him a few times in the first fight. Also, Fury didn’t look too good in his last fight against Otto Wallin an unknown Swedish fighter who was supposed to be another tune-up. Wallin was able to rough up Fury and cut him badly, fans felt the fight was closer than the wide unanimous decision awarded to Fury by the judges.

I can see Wilder stopping Fury before 10-rounds. It should be a good scrap and could warrant a rubber-match.

