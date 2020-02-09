John Fury: Tyson Fury wasn’t in shape for the first Deontay Wilder fight

The big heavyweight championship rematch between WBC champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is just a few weeks away on February 22nd in Las Vegas.

The two undefeated titans first met in the ring on December 1, 2018 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center and they put on a show, the fight was filled with drama and suspense.

Fury was boxing well against the devastating knockout artist. Fury survived several knockdowns including the one in the 12th and final round where it looked like the ref was about to wave it off only for Tyson to rise up and beat the count and comeback to land a flurry of punches on Wilder to finish the fight on his feet.

Fury is only the second man to go the distance with Wilder, and in the rematch he believes he will be the one to turn the tables and stop the WBC champion.

John Fury the proud father of Tyson was on The Debate: WilderFury2 on BT Sport and he told the panel of guests Paulie Malignaggi, David Haye, Steve Bunce and John Rawling that if his son loses he will apologize and admit he was wrong.

Former champion David Haye was giving praise to Deontay Wilder saying the American champion won’t crack under pressure and it didn’t sit well with John Fury who was willing to bet £100k with Haye that his son will win the rematch.

John Fury also suggested that his son wasn’t in the right state of mind and in bad physical shape when he met Wilder in the first fight, that even retired heavyweight legends could have stopped his son that day.

“You know Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Riddick Bowe they’d have done my son a year ago in two rounds, I’m saying it because he [Tyson Fury] shouldn’t have been in there,” said John Fury.

“His body, you could put a finger in the fat there and it was like a lot of tissue. All little saggy skin like a blown up balloon. I was in better shape as a 55 year old, he lost 10 stone. He was as weak as a kitten. But it was his self belief. He said my self belief and my determination will be enough to beat him [Wilder].

“I’ll be the first one to say I’m wrong, but I know this time what my son is capable of doing,” Fury said boldly to the panel of guests. “You ain’t seen what he’s capable of doing. Give him the platform. Give him the opportunity when he’s physically and mentally right, he’s unstoppable, Tyson, he’s like fighting two men.”

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II will take place on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada live on ESPN, FOX, and BT Sport Pay-Per-View.

