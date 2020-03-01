Joseph Parker vs Shawndell Winters Full Fight Video KO Replay

Former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) was victorious on Saturday night with a fifth round stoppage of Shawndell Winters (13-3, 12 KOs) on the undercard of Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas.

The 28-year-old from New Zealand was in for a tough scrap with the American from start to finish.

Parker dropped Winters in the third round and continued to show he was too much for the American journeyman even though Winters did get his shots in, Parker was still showing his class.

The ending came in the fifth round when Parker landed a powerful combo that sent Winters down and through the bottom rope.

Winters was able to beat the count but was clearly hurt and staggering on his feet as he stood back up, referee Rosario Solis saw enough and stopped the fight.

It was another exciting performance by the young former champion, and he feels he is growing as a fighter and learned from his back to back losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

In the post fight interview Parker said he wanted to become a world champion again, and would like to face anyone in the top ten such as Derek Chisora and a rematch with Dillian Whyte.

Watch the fight in it’s entirety on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

Joseph Parker vs. Shawndell Winters KO Full Fight Highlights



Upload by DAZN USA

