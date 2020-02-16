Live Stream: BKFC 10 Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell Pre-Show

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns on February 15 with BKFC 10: Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell and a stacked fight card from Fort Lauderdale, Florida live streamed only on PPV & FITE TV.

Hector “Showeather” Lombard is a former UFC contender and Bellator middleweight champion who comes from a Judo background in Cuba but ended the majority of his MMA fights by knockout.

This will be the BKFC debut for the MMA veteran and he is going to contend in the cruiserweight division against hard hitting David Mundell.

Bare Knuckle Fighting is quickly becoming a popular combative sport. With former MMA fighters, street fighters, and boxing champions all giving it a try.

One of the biggest shows was BKFC 6 when former world boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi stepped into the ring against UFC veteran and Conor McGregor teammate Artem Lobov.

Fight fans can watch the pre-show live on BKFC’s official YouTube page before ordering the main card on Pay-Per-View.

The countdown style show will discuss the bouts and include two bare knuckle bouts on the preliminary undercard.

BKFC 10 Full Fight Card

Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell

Jim Alers vs Luis Palomino

Kaleb Harris vs Elvin Brito

Ulysses Diaz vs Brian Maxwell

Reggie Barnett vs Matt Murphy

Dat Nguyen vs Abdiel Velazquez

Francesco Ricchi vs Fred Pierce

Lorenzo Hunt vs Gustavo Trujillo

Travis Thompson vs Joshua Bordeaux

