Live Stream: BKFC 10 Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell Pre-Show

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns on February 15 with BKFC 10: Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell and a stacked fight card from Fort Lauderdale, Florida live streamed only on PPV & FITE TV.
Hector “Showeather” Lombard is a former UFC contender and Bellator middleweight champion who comes from a Judo background in Cuba but ended the majority of his MMA fights by knockout.
This will be the BKFC debut for the MMA veteran and he is going to contend in the cruiserweight division against hard hitting David Mundell.
Bare Knuckle Fighting is quickly becoming a popular combative sport. With former MMA fighters, street fighters, and boxing champions all giving it a try.
One of the biggest shows was BKFC 6 when former world boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi stepped into the ring against UFC veteran and Conor McGregor teammate Artem Lobov.
Fight fans can watch the pre-show live on BKFC’s official YouTube page before ordering the main card on Pay-Per-View.
The countdown style show will discuss the bouts and include two bare knuckle bouts on the preliminary undercard.
BKFC 10 Full Fight Card
Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell
Jim Alers vs Luis Palomino
Kaleb Harris vs Elvin Brito
Ulysses Diaz vs Brian Maxwell
Reggie Barnett vs Matt Murphy
Dat Nguyen vs Abdiel Velazquez
Francesco Ricchi vs Fred Pierce
Lorenzo Hunt vs Gustavo Trujillo
Travis Thompson vs Joshua Bordeaux
BKFC 10: Hector Lombard vs. David Mundell on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9PM ET/6PM PT