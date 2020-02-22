Live Stream: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 Prelim Undercard Fights

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 WBC heavyweight championship is just moments away in Las Vegas, and the fight has a mainstream buzz like the old heavyweight fights like Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis.

Before the big heavyweight rematch between Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury, boxing fans can watch the live stream preliminary bouts on YouTube via PBC on FOX.

The preliminary underard will feature undefeated power puncher Rolando “Rolly” Romero who campaigns at lightweight and junior welterweight, taking on fellow undefeated Arturs Ahmetovs.

Romero is a rising star from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. gym in Las Vegas and he believes his time will come to be considered one of the top prospects in boxing because he is exciting and punches with pure power.

Romero wants to fight popular boxer Ryan Garcia in the future because the two have a history of bad blood stemming from intense sparring sessions they had back in the day.

Undefeated featherweight contender Isaac Lowe will take on Alberto Guevara. Lowe is good friends with Tyson Fury and was in the same camp as the Gypsy King, he wants to put on a top notch performance and is motivated by fighting on the undercard of such a big event featuring Fury.

Also on the stream is popular teen boxer Vito Mielnicki Jr who is currently undefeated at 4 and 0. The New Jersey native turned pro while still in high school and campaigns in the welterweight division.

The Prelim live stream begins at 2:00 PM PT and is FREE on YouTube, the main event PPV starts at 6:00 PM PT and can be ordered on ESPN + or FOX Sports PPV.

