LIVE STREAM: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Fight Week Final Press Conference Video

The huge heavyweight championship rematch between undefeated champions Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is just a few days away, and the fighters and their teams are ready and eager for fight night.

Before the showdown on Saturday night, the two combatants, their teams, and promoters will take the stage for the final press conference on fight week.

WBC champion Wilder has been calm and collected leading up to the fight. The Alabama native is widely considered the hardest puncher in boxing today and he really wants to close the show to finally shut Fury’s big mouth.

Fury survived a scary 12th round knockdown that looked like he was out cold, only for him to rise up off the canvas and return punches back at Wilder to finish the round strong.

The first fight ended in a draw but both guys feel they won the fight.

Wilder’s team believe the referee gave a long count and Fury should have been waved off when he was lying on his back looking at the ceiling.

Fury’s team believe they outboxed Wilder and were robbed of a rightful victory. The Gypsy King also said he wasn’t even in top condition for the first fight and this time around he will be in the best shape of his life.

Listen to what the two heavyweight titans have to say to each other right before the head into battle.

Wilder vs. Fury II Final Press Conference airs on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN2 and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes. It will also be live streamed online through YouTube (Video below).

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, PBC’s Brian Kenny and Shawn Porter will preview the heavyweight bout, while Fox Sports Kate Abdo hosts the boxers at the final fight week press conference live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II Fight Week Presser



YouTube upload by Premier Boxing Champions

