LIVE STREAM: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The mega heavyweight championship event in Las Vegas is over and Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury delivered on his promise of knocking out the devastating power puncher Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder.

The Wilder vs. Fury rematch lived up to the hype and in front of a capacity crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, everyone in attendance got their moneys worth.

Fury showed the doubters that he can crack and took every right hand that Deontay threw, he dropped Wilder several times in the fight and pressed forward like a man on a mission.

The stoppage came in the seventh round as Wilder was trapped in the corner and getting buzzed by Fury’s barrage of punches. The corner of Wilder threw in the towel and referee Kenny Bayless waved off the fight.

Fury serenaded the crowd with his rendition of Don McLean’s song “American Pie” and Wilder accepted defeated and wished the audience a safe travels.

Wilder now has a loss on his record and the undefeated Fury is the new WBC world champion and knocked out the boogeyman of the division solidifying himself as a bonafide superstar.

The post-fight press conference is next, watch the fighters, their teams and the promoters of the event talk to media and answered reporter questions regarding the outcome and future of the fighters involved on tonight’s card.

WILDER VS FURY II: Post-Fight Press Conference



Upload by Top Rank Promotions

